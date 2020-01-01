Mind Mapping Online

Bubbl.us makes it easy to organize your ideas visually in a way that makes sense to you and others. Our editor is designed to help you stay on task and capture your thoughts quickly.

Thousands of people use Bubbl.us daily to take notes, brainstorm new ideas, collaborate, and present more effectively.

Focus on task

One of the most important things while brainstorming is avoiding distractions. Our user interface is designed to help you stay focused on task by keeping the number of visible buttons to a minimum as you work.

Collaborate and share

Bubbl.us lets you share your mind maps easily with people or on social media. Collaborate with friends or colleagues in real time in a classroom or a business meeting and see changes to the mind map immediately.

Why Bubbl.us?

  • Browser-based
    No apps to download - works the same on mobile and desktop.
  • Save as image & print
    Export your work as JPG, PNG, text, and print it on one or more pages.
  • Easy sharing
    Share your work with a link, and work together at the same time.
  • One-click presentation
    Enter full-screen presentation mode with a click of a button.
  • Distraction-free editing
    User interface is designed to reduce distractions and increase focus.
  • Team work
    Create and manage teams with multiple users. more info

    • Mind map examples

    To see how easy and fun it is to edit a mind map try one of our examples.

    Organization structure

    About mind mapping

    Mind mapping is a tool for visualizing connections between ideas or pieces of information. Ideas are linked by lines, creating a web of relationships that's easy to understand at a glance.

    Benefits of Bubbl.us mind maps over text:

    • Superior clarity of structured information
      Whether it's a family tree, a decision flow map, or an algorithm, mind maps have a huge advantage in presenting complexity clearly and concisely.
    • Better retention of complex ideas.
      Visualizing complex ideas in shapes, lines, and pictures leads to much better recollection later than simple text.
    • Creative collaboration with others.
      Visual brainstorming with a team can dramatically improve the quality of the final product because of diversity of perspectives and experiences.

    Mind mapping helps EVERYONE

    Just about everyone can benefit from mind mapping. The world constantly barrages us with information, and we are often tasked with organizing and presenting it to others. Bubbl.us makes it easy.

  • Students
    • Improve note taking with pictures, links, and formatting.
    • Plan essays and project assignments.
    • Use mind maps as a tool for memorizing.
  • Teachers
    • Present material in a more memorable format.
    • Facilitate critical thinking.
    • Apply collaborative learning in class.
    • Make homework assignments more engaging.
  • Researchers
    • Keep track of found information, links, and connections.
    • Collaborate with colleagues.
    • Prepare findings for publication.
  • Creatives
    • Brainstorm for original ideas.
    • Collaborate with other creatives for a better product.
  • Managers
    • Plan complex projects quicker.
    • Outline and facilitate team meetings.
    • Keep track of tasks assigned to team members.
    • Prepare reports and present objectives more effectively.
  • Business Owners
    • Develop and explore business strategies.
    • Lay out pros and cons for complex decisions.
    • Organize business priorities.

